Jury to decide fate of James Colley in double murder trial

James Colley Jr. speaks to his lawyer during a break in the trial Thursday morning.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Twelve jurors will decide Wednesday if James Colley Jr. is guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of his estranged wife and her friend.

Colley, 38, is accused of killing Amanda Colley and Lindy Dobbins in a St. Johns County home hours after a court hearing about his violation of a restraining order requiring him to stay away from his wife.

In three days of damning testimony, witnesses, including two who survived the shooting rampage, described what happened Aug. 27, 2015, at the Colleys' home in the upscale Murabella neighborhood.

Colley's defense presented a handful of witnesses Tuesday morning, including his sister, Rhonda Colley Boatwright, who testified that she would do anything for her brother, "up to a point."

In its closing argument Tuesday, the prosecution recounted evidence in the case -- witnesses, James Colley's DNA found on guns, ballistics, crime scene photos and 911 calls.

"He had time to reflect that morning. He had time to change his mind. He didn’t do that. (He had) intent to kill," Assistant State Attorney Jennifer Dunton told the jury.

Defense attorney Terry Shoemaker then talked about Colley's contentious marriage, saying Amanda Colley had been stringing her husband along.

“She kept bringing him back in and not allowing him to move on. Just a constant, over and over and over," he said. "Is it reasonable to think that something happened that led him into that house? I believe it is and I wish I knew what it was.”

In his opening statement last week, Shoemaker told the jury it’s not a question of whether or not Colley killed his wife, but what would lead him to do it. Shoemaker had said Colley was heavily medicated for depression, anxiety and other medical issues and wasn’t himself.

After the prosecution rested Monday afternoon, the defense withdrew its argument of involuntary intoxication, both for the trial and in any future appeal. Circuit Judge Howard Maltz asked Colley directly if he was aware of the impact this could have on the case and he acknowledged his agreement.

Colley did not take the stand during the trial. After the defense rested, Maltz reminded the jury that Colley's decision not to testify is "not an admission of guilt."

Colley is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two burglary counts and a count of aggravated stalking. The state has said it plans to seek the death penalty if Colley is convicted.

In court Wednesday, the judge and attorneys agreed that if Colley is found guilty, the penalty phase of the trial would begin Monday.

