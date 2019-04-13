Man accused of kicking boy out of car for throwing up

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A St. Augustine man was arrested after he told a vomiting 10-year-old boy to "get the (expletive) out" of his car, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

A FedEx driver told investigators that she witnessed the man, identified as Christopher Griffis, 31, yelling at the boy to get out of his car as she walked out of a Belk store on U.S. 1 South, the Sheriff's Office said. The FedEx driver contacted deputies.

The boy told a Department of Children and Families investigator that he was in the car with Griffis, and they were driving to the Anchor Faith School when he got sick, according to the report. He said Griffis pushed him out of the car and drove away.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Griffis admitted to being angry during a recorded phone call and telling the boy to get out. Griffis said he was at the school for about 15 minutes while the boy was left alone outside.

While in the parking lot of the nearby school, deputies said Griffis was in the car with three other children who are ages 1, 5 and 7, the Sheriff's Office said. A deputy said Griffis refused to get out of the car, rolled up his windows and locked his doors.

Before a deputy could breach the driver's side window, investigators said, Griffis put the car in reverse, peeled out, slammed the brakes and took off while towing a boat. Griffis was later taken into custody at his home.

Court records show that multiple injunctions have been filed against Griffis for repeated allegations of violence. Griffis also has multiple convictions for battery.

As of Friday night, Griffis was in the St. Johns County Jail on a $7,000 bond. He faces four charges of child neglect, one charge of reckless driving and one charge of resisting law enforcement.

