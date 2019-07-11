Man accused of trying to sell laptop stolen from car on Facebook

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - St. Johns County deputies arrested a man accused of stealing a wallet from a vehicle and trying to sell a laptop, which was stolen from another car, on Facebook.

Brandon Hicks, 36, of Saint George, Georgia, is charged with burglary, petit theft and dealing in stolen property.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, he could possibly be connected to some 10 additional burglaries in the northwestern part of the county.

Detectives said Hicks broke into a vehicle and took a wallet out of the car. A few hours after the burglary, according to the Sheriff's Office, the victim's credit card was declined at a Walmart and was used at a gas station in Jacksonville.

Deputies said they then discovered a laptop computer, which matched one that had been taken during a separate burglary, was listed for sale on Facebook.

Investigators said they arranged to meet with the seller to possibly buy the laptop. Deputies said they checked the serial number and determined it had been stolen. That's when Hicks was arrested.

"The subject who had the computer listed and the suspect using the stolen credit cards were determined to be one and the same upon meeting the subject at an undisclosed location," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Hicks was booked Wednesday into the St. Johns County jail, where he remained as of early Thursday evening on $11,000 bond, online jail records show.

This investigation is active and ongoing. According to the Sheriff's Office, further charges are expected from St. Johns County investigators and outside agencies in the days to come.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.