Man arrested after dispute at Taco Bell drive-thru

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A man was arrested after a Taco Bell employee in St. Augustine was beaten up following a dispute at the drive thru window, according to a report from the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Taurus Latron Ford was arrested at the Taco Bell on U.S. 1 South early Saturday morning.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Ford got into an argument with an employee who was working in the drive-thru. He got out of his car and approached the drive thru window. He attempted to hit the drive thru employee, and the employee reacted by slapping Ford in his face.

Ford, the Sheriff's Office said, then kicked in the door of the restaurant, shattering the door. He entered the restaurant and began punching the employee in his ribs.

Ford, 37, was charged with battery, burglary and criminal mischief.

