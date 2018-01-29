Man, homes struck by gunfire during target shooting, deputies say

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A 55-year-old St. Augustine man was shot in the lower leg Sunday after three people at a home around the corner fired shots for target practice, according to a St. Johns County Sheriff's Office incident report.

Deputies were called to the area, which is a few miles west of the St. Augustine Outlets, and found the man wounded in front of his house and being helped by a neighbor.

They heard continued gunfire and ran through the woods toward the source, finding two men, ages 33 and 54, and a woman, 29, by a Ford F150 around the corner that was filled with weapons and ammunition.

The three were questioned at the scene. News4Jax is not naming them because it's unclear if they have been charged with a crime.

"They know who did it, but they have to prove the bullets came from their guns," said Judy Kelley, whose home on Choctaw Street, off County Road 208, was struck by bullets.

Kelley said she is OK and is now counting her blessings, as it could have ended a lot worse.

"Right here is where the bullet went through, and in my second bathroom the bullet came through the side of my mirror," Kelley said.

She said earlier Sunday, she was sitting on her couch when the bullets started striking her home.

"I sat on the couch to eat some Cheetos when all of a sudden I heard 'pop,' and I dropped to the floor," she said.

Kelley said bullets went flying through her and her neighbors' homes. Although, the damage to her home is visible, she said she's thankful she wasn't hit.

"I called dispatch and said, 'Someone just shot in my house.' She said, 'We have seven cops coming that way right now,'" Kelley said.

Once deputies arrived, they found Kelley's neighbor with a gunshot wound to his leg. That man is expected to be OK, but Kelley said those responsible need to be more careful.

"Build something where you can shoot into it -- just not shooting in the air, because bullets have to go up and come down somewhere," Kelley said.

Charges are pending an investigation.

