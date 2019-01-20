Missing person in St. Johns County

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man.

The Sheriff's Office says Juan Acevedo, 47, was last seen wearing khaki pants, a tan checkered pattern shirt, and black shoes. He was last seen at 6 a.m. Friday. Authorities do not suspect foul play.

Family members say Acevedo recently returned from Singapore and seemed depressed.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

