Neighbors identify woman found dead with dead man in Nocatee home

NOCATEE, Fla. - Neighbors identify the woman found dead in a Nocatee home Saturday as Lynn Bender. That name matches what public records show about who lived at this home. Bender worked as a realtor for Remax. She lives one street over and she was supposed to host an open house at this home yesterday morning from 11 to 2 and when she didn't show up, that's when people started making calls.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office responded Saturday afternoon to investigate the suspicious deaths of a man and woman at 203 Southern Oak Drive in Nocatee.

Neighbor said their neighbor called her boss who called her family member who then came to check on her and found her and a man dead inside.

The St Johns County Sheriff's office has not released the details involving how the two died or the relationship. But the Clerk of Courts website shows Bender had filed a petition for an injunction against a man named Simon Hanley in December 2018. The injunction was filed against stalking violence.

Neighbors say they saw an odd man in the past at her home.

"She had taken out a restraining order against someone and the particular person was the one that I know now was odd and we should've cautioned her against spending time with him but she had a big heart and she couldn't help but want to help others," said neighbor Jane Amorim.

Neighbors say it was a rough night for them and people are torn up about this.

People are posting on facebook that she was a really sweet person and sending prayers to her loved ones.

