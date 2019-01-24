Open enrollment begins in St. Johns County

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Parents who don’t live in St. Johns County, but want their children to attend school there can apply to enroll them. Open enrollment runs from Jan. 24 to Feb. 27.

Schools with enrollment below 80 percent are available through open enrollment. The school caps it at 80 percent to maintain room for expected future growth.

There are four schools -- three elementary schools and one middle school -- with seats available for next school year:

PVPV-Rawlings Elementary School in Ponte Vedra Beach has 15 available seats.

Ocean Palms Elementary School in Ponte Vedra Beach has 46 available seats.

The Webster School in St. Augustine has 302 seats available at the elementary school.

Murray Middle School in St. Augustine has 105 available seats.

PVPV-Rawlings and The Webster School were on the list last year. According to the school district, PVPV-Rawlings is likely on the list again because it’s a built-out community, so enrollment stays pretty flat.

Murray Middle was not on the list last year but was the year before. That's because of an enrollment shift, according to the school district.

Ocean Palms is new to the list, which the district said is likely because of rezoning. Many students at that school went to Palm Valley Academy when it opened this year.

Parents who live out of the county are reminded that they must provide their own transportation for their children.

Feb. 28 through March 6 is when the district will do lotteries if needed. For example, if 75 students apply for the 46 seats at PVPV-Rawlings, a lottery is done first for in-county students then, if there are seats still available, out-of-county students.

Parents can apply online.on the school district’s website.

