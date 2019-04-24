9 men arrested in undercover child sex sting

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - An effort to locate and identify people using the internet to exploit children for sexual purposes led to the arrest of nine men, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

According the Sheriff’s Office, all nine men, who range in age from 18 to 34, used a computer to solicit a child for sex and traveled to meet the child, but investigators said the men had no idea the child they thought they were going to meet was actually an undercover detective.

For the last two weeks, St. Johns County detectives, along with investigators from various federal and local law enforcement agencies, conducted the undercover child sex investigation named Operation Downpour. The nine men who were arrested during the operation were all trying to meet with a child for sex, according to investigators.

The Sheriff's Office said the suspects include former corrections officer Clarence Thomas and Honduran national Ernie Mendoza Aleman, and active military member Raymond Wygant, whose address listed on the arrest report is at Joint Base Lewis-McChord -- home of the 62nd Airlift Wing of the U.S. Air Force.

St. Johns County investigators were aided by the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Attorney's Office, Seventh Circuit State Attorney’s Office, North Florida Internet Crimes against Children Task Force, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. The St. Augustine Beach and Orange Park police departments also assisted in the operation.

Below are the names, ages, hometowns, charges and bonds for those arrested:

Clarence Bernard Thomas, 28, of Jacksonville

Charges (4): Attempted lewd and lascivious behavior, traveling to meet a minor for sex, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, soliciting a child for sex

Bond: $12,500

Orion Kade Healy, 19, of Palm Coast

Charges (5): Traveling to meet a minor for sex, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, soliciting a child for sex, attempted lewd and lascivious battery, tampering with evidence

Bond: $45,000

Michael Edward Beck II, of Jacksonville

Charges (6): Soliciting a child for sex, traveling to meet a minor for sex, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, attempted lewd and lascivious battery, transmission of harmful material to minor, possession of marijuana

Bond: $33,000

Raymomd Edward Wygant, 25, of McChord, Washington

Charges (4): Soliciting a child for sex, traveling to meet a minor for sex, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, attempted lewd and lascivious battery

Bond: $32,500

Ethan Nathaniel Persson, 18, of St. Augustine

Charges (4): Soliciting a child for sex, traveling to meet a minor for sex, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, attempted lewd and lascivious battery

Bond: $35,000

Ernie Mendoza Aleman, 31, of South Gate, California

Charges (4): Soliciting a child for sex, traveling to meet a minor for sex, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, attempted lewd and lascivious battery

Bond: $50,000

Matthew Bernard Browne, 28, of Gainesville

Charges (4): Traveling to meet a minor for sex, soliciting a child for sex, attempted lewd and lascivious battery, unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Bond: $35,000

Jhony Antonio Chacon-Montiel, 34, of Jacksonville

Charges (4): Traveling to meet a minor for sex, unlawful use of a two-way communications device, attempted lewd and lascivious battery, use a computer to solicit a child for sex

Bond: No bond

Joshua Ryan Blankenship, 28, of Green Cove Springs

Charges (6): Attempted lewd and lascivious battery, unlawful use of a two-way communications device, traveling to meet a minor for sex, using a computer to solicit a child for sex, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of methamphetamine

Bond: No bond

