People wanting glimpse of shipwreck creates bottleneck on A1A

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - A shipwreck that washed ashore on South Ponte Vedra Beach is so unique it has become a tourist attraction.

The hull of a wooden sailing ship that an archeologist estimated dates back to the 1700s or 1800s was first spotted Wednesday on the beach near the Guana preserve.

Ever since the news broke, deputies with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said thousands of spectators have come to see it in person. Over the weekend, deputies said between 3,000 and 4,000 cars parked along the road.

Sky4 flew over the area Monday morning and there were only a few cars parked along A1A, but deputies said the vehicles are blocking bike lanes, parking in the wrong direction and even blocking the road.

Some violators got $40 tickets.

Deputies also have received reports of trespassing on private property and people possibly stealing parts of the shipwreck.

They are patrolling the area and working with the state, which currently has custody of the shipwreck.

Deputies said people should park next to the Exxon station just south of Guana River Road, where parking is free. The wreck is located about three-quarters of a mile north of that lot. If that lot fills up, they can pay to park at the Middle Beach public access lot, but that walk is closer to four miles.

RARE SIGHT: Images of shipwreck on Ponte Vedra Beach

At first, researchers were told they couldn't move the wreckage because it was on state land, then they were told they could move it to preserve it, but the crane brought in got stuck in the sand. Plans to relocate the shipwreck are still being worked out.

