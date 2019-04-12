Prom privileges revoked for some St. Augustine students due to tardiness

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Some parents of students at St. Augustine High School are upset after learning their children won't be allowed to go to prom because of too many tardies.

The policy prohibits students from attending prom if they've had more than 10 tardies since August 2018. Tyler Chastain said his mother spent over $300 for his tuxedo and other items to prepare for his senior prom that takes place at 8 p.m. Friday.

Chastain, however, won't be going to prom because administrators revoked his pass.

"I'm kind of upset. It's just because it's kind of the one thing you look forward to when you're a freshman and a sophomore," Chastain said.

The school provided a prom checklist to students back in February. It says students must have:

No out-of-school suspensions

Less than 15 days of unexcused absences

Less than 10 tardies since August

At least a 2.0 grade point average

No missing textbooks or fines

No money on the "owe list"

Chastain's mother, Rachel Smith, said her son had his list approved by teachers and purchased his prom ticket, but last week his approval was audited.

"They started calling all of these different parents and revoking their rights to go to prom after we had already spent a lot of money," Smith said.

"Why didn't they do their due diligence and check beforehand?" Chastain said.

Smith said she understands the administrators are trying to teach the students a lesson, but because her son was originally cleared, she believes he should be allowed to go.

"(He's) heartbroken because I know that it's a right of passage," she said. "It's something they worked hard to do, and I was definitely upset he wouldn't be able to experience it."

St. Augustine High School said it will refund all students who paid for prom that can't go because of checklist violations. At least 40 students are not able to attend.

