Push-back continues ahead of meeting on proposed gas station

FRUIT COVE, Fla. - People living in Fruit Cove are expected to fill a planning and zoning meeting Thursday on a proposed Daily's 24-hour gas station off State Road 13.

The nearly 8-acre plot of land sits just outside Fruit Cove Estates. The proposal looks to have not only a gas station but a convenience store and car wash as an accessory to the store located just south of Race Track Road.

People nearby say they don't need another gas station in the area.

"Daily's told us that a gas station here is going to be the greatest thing that ever happened to us, we didn't drink the Kool-Aid," Fruit Cove resident, Harry Fairfield, said. "There are 18 properties within 300 feet of this gas station. The first home there -- their bedroom is 30 feet away from a 24 pump gas station that is open 24 hours with a car wash."

Fairfield, along with others is worried about how the development will impact traffic, noise and their overall health due to the proximity of the gas station.

The Planning and Zoning meeting is open to the public and is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 1:30 in the County Auditorium.

