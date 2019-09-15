Search on for missing swimmer offshore at St. Augustine Beach

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - St. John's County Fire Rescue crews and marine units are searching for a 23-year-old man who went missing while swimming in the ocean off St. Augustine Beach.

The Coast Guard is joining in the search. The man, who is reportedly not from this area, has been missing since around 4 p.m.

Lifeguards on St. Augustine Beach said they've rescued several swimmers Sunday who got caught up in strong rip currents and there was one near-drowning. They said that person was taken to a hospital.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.