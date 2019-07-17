Residents want northern St. Johns County development halted

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Neighbors are blasting a developer’s plan to add hundreds of new townhomes, apartments and businesses along Race Track Road at St. Johns Parkway.

They’re demanding commissioners put a stop to the new development in Northern St. Johns County. Their main concern is more traffic congestion in the growing area not far from State Road 9B and the Durbin Pavilion project which is still under construction.

For some neighbors, the plan to add up to 250,000 square feet of commercial and office space, plus 400 apartments and townhomes in this highlighted spot at the corner of Race Track and St. Johns Parkway is also a concern because of the impact on local schools.

According to the St Augustine Record, developers claim the Publix, currently under construction, would offset some of that congestion. But residents are not convinced.

Moving forward, the developer will need to re-apply with a new plan. Once that’s submitted, commissioners will need to review it again.

Neighbors are invited to ask questions and make sure their voices are heard Wednesday at 6 p.m. the St. Johns County Service Center on Flora Branch Boulevard.

