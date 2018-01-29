Vacationing man critically injured when sand dune tunnel collapses

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A man vacationing in Florida from Texas had to be dug out of at least 4 feet of sand by hand Sunday after a tunnel he'd dug in a sand dune collapsed on him on Crescent Beach, St. Johns County deputies said.

Rescue crews were called about 1:40 p.m. after Lee Goggin, 35, became trapped under the sand.

He was pulled unconscious from the dune and rushed to Flagler Hospital in critical condition, deputies said.

Goggin's sister told deputies that their family was headed to Disney World on vacation and had stopped at the beach near the Spyglass Condominiums to let the children run and play for a bit before continuing to Orlando.

Goggin's family said that as the children were playing, Goggin started to dig a tunnel into the soft, white sand of a dune next to a boardwalk. At one point one of the children also went into the tunnel, but then left, deputies said.

According to the family, Goggin turned around in the tunnel and started digging backward when the dune above collapsed on him, completely covering him.

Goggin's sister said she saw the collapse and screamed for help. Goggin's father, brother-in-law and other family frantically tried digging him out by hand and using a skim board, according to an incident report.

The family said they realized the seriousness within a minute of trying to dig and called 911.

Rescue arrived and helped dig Goggin out. According to the report, about 3-4 feet of compacted sand was removed before they found Goggin's head.

Once he was pulled out, rescue began treating him on the beach for critical injuries before he was carried to an ambulance and rushed to the hospital.

Deputies said they filled in the hole.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.