School district employee charged with molesting young girl

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A St. Johns County School District maintenance worker has been accused of repeatedly molesting a young girl in St. Augustine for more than a year.

Zachary Bass, 34, is employed as a plumber with the St. Johns County School Board, according to a Sheriff's Office incident report. He is not assigned to a particular school.

Bass is charged with forcibly molesting and fondling a child under 12 years old.

Deputies said the little girl told an adult that Bass had been “touching her for over a year, maybe longer.” She graphically described what he did to her and said Bass had also forced her to touch his privates.

A special victims unit detective and the Department of Children and Families were called in to investigate.

Based on the incident report, Bass appears to know the child as a family friend or relative, not as a student.

Bass, who was suspended with pay Wednesday, pending the outcome of an internal investigation, was released from jail Saturday on $100,000 bond. The district ordered Bass not to be on any school district property during his suspension, unless directed otherwise by administrators.

