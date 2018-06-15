Sea walls under construction amid sea turtle nesting season

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Sea walls are under construction in an effort to protect homes on Vilano and South Ponte Vedra beaches in St. Johns County.

But the construction along some of Northeast Florida's most vulnerable beaches is coinciding with sea turtle nesting season, and the state hopes it won't impact that delicate process.

The sea walls are in various stages of construction. According to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, as long as contractors follow some very specific conditions, they'll be allowed to continue the work.

“As a guest to the state of Florida, somebody who doesn’t live here, I love the fact that people are looking after the wildlife," visitor Erinn Cox told News4Jax on Friday. "It draws me to your state.”

But Erinn Cox and her family, who were visiting from Cincinnati, Ohio, said they're concerned about the sea turtles. They're worried that even with strict oversight, construction could put them in danger.

“I feel like, no matter how many conditions there are, there are still going to be negative repercussions," visitor Sophie Cox said.

The state Department of Environmental Protection said it’s taking every step to ensure that’s not the case.

Earlier this month, the state granted contractors extensions on permits to build much-needed sea walls.

The barriers are considered critical additions along northern St. Johns County beaches. Hurricanes Matthew and Irma delivered a one-two punch, washing away massive portions of the beach and destroying seaside homes.

Sea wall construction was set to end May 31, as sea turtle nesting began, but the state made an exception.

Now, the DEP said, about 20 sea wall projects can move forward through the summer as long as certain requirements are met:

Construction cannot begin before 9 a.m.

The contractor must submit daily reports, outlining the status of the project, to the state.

The DEP will also perform weekly inspections to make sure no turtle nests are in the area.

Still, Erinn Cox believes it’s just too risky.

“What if somehow it did mess up the nesting season? That would be really tragic," she said. "I think the long-term economic consequences are far greater than just prolonging or waiting a few months to do construction.”

According to the DEP, if any of the conditions are violated, construction will be halted immediately and won't be allowed to continue until after nesting season ends in October.

