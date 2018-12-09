Gas station robber sought in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public in finding an armed man who is accused of robbery at a gas station.

The Sheriff's Office said the man walked into the Circle K on 465 SR 16 early Sunday morning and lurked for 30 minutes. Eventually, the man showed a handgun and demanded money from the cash register,

The Sheriff's Office says he then left the store in a blue or dark colored SUV. Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff's Office at 904-209-1458.

