Sen. Nelson pushing to get Vilano Beach renourished

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Vilano Beach is a step closer to being renourished after a U.S. Senate panel approved a bill to authorize the work, U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson's office said.

Florida's Democratic senator will be in St. Johns County Tuesday afternoon to discuss the Vilano Beach project and what's being done to get the county's beaches ready for the upcoming hurricane season, which begins Friday.

His visit comes after last week's vote by the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works to pass the bill, which would allow the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to begin work to renourish 2.6 miles of Vilano Beach.

With the St. Johns County Coastal Storm Risk Management Project finally on the path to being approved, Nelson will meet Tuesday with Col. Jason Kirk, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers , to talk about the project and what’s being done to restore the county's beaches.

Since Hurricane Matthew swept up Florida's east coast in October 2016, Vilano Beach, which was one of only three beaches in St. Johns County where beach driving was allowed, has been closed to vehicles, except for one month in 2017.

Because the public paid to drive on the beach, St. Johns County has been bringing in less revenue.

The lack of vehicle access to the beach has also created a problem for residents who live near the main access point. Since people can’t drive onto the beach, they’re parking on the streets of the Porpoise Point neighborhoods.

VIEW: Map showing the current project areas

The renourishment of St. Augustine Beach is already underway. Just north of the pier, work has either been completed or is currently taking place. Work is scheduled to begin this month south of the pier.

Tuesday's meeting will take place at 3:30 p.m. at the St. Johns County Ocean Pier.

