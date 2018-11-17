Suspect at large in deadly St. Augustine shooting, deputies say

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - One person was found dead in a shooting Friday evening in St. Augustine, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

The scene is near the intersection of Christopher and Aiken streets. As of 6 p.m., investigators were still looking for the shooter.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear.

Both the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office and St. Augustine Police Department are investigating.

