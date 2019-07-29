Signs promote new St. Johns County residential development

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Along County Road 210 in St. Johns County, drivers will notice signs advertising a new residential development.

It's planned to be built across from the South Hampton neighborhood. It's an area that longtime residents said used to be serene.

"It's gotten more crowded," said Martha Tasted, who lives in South Hampton. "When we first moved here, there were trees everywhere. Every corner had trees on it and it was sort of like living out in the country."

A shopping center at the corner of St. Johns Parkway and County Road 210 is making progress. The buildings are already standing.

A few miles down the road, a Lennar sign for a development called Still Water is drawing attention from people who live in the area. It states: "A change in lifestyle coming soon."

"The sign, I think, went up this last weekend and everyone was talking about it," said Keith Faunce, who lives in the area.

Commissioners approved the rezoning of the 784-acre property in March. Plans include up to 818 homes for people age 55 and older. There are also plans for an 18-hole golf course.

As of Monday, the land was still untouched. It's unclear when the county will break ground on the project.

