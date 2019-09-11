Deputies: Small plane flips at St. Augustine airport with 2 on board

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A small plane flipped Wednesday evening at the Northeast Florida Regional Airport in St. Augustine and two people were on board, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

The plane had landed and was taxiing when it went off the runway and flipped, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office told News4Jax.

The two people were able to exit the airplane. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 68-year-old woman had minor injuries. A 59-year-old man was not hurt.

Troopers said the plane was a 1958 Beech K35.

An earlier report incorrectly stated four people were on the plane.

