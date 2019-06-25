Smash-and-grab burglars hit gun store in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Deputies with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office are working to track down at least three people who burglarized a St. Augustine gun shop.

Tom Allen, the owner of Top Gun Supply, told News4Jax the crooks got away with more than 30 firearms, including two semi-automatic rifles.

Chuck Mulligan with the Sheriff’s Office said surveillance video shows three people smashing through a glass door before heading straight for the gun cabinets. Mulligan said the Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the surveillance video as the investigation is still in the early stages.

Allen said it looked like the thieves knew what they were doing. He said they triggered the alarm, smashed the glass displays, then loaded the guns into duffel bags. He said they were in and out of the store in less than a minute, leaving behind a mess.

“It was like a glass of bomb had exploded,” Allen said. “There was literally glass everywhere.”

Allen said between lost inventory and property damage, he estimates a loss of at least $40,000. He opened his St. Augustine store almost three years ago, but has owned his headquarters in Ohio for 14 years.

Allen said he has experienced many false alarms in the past, but this was the first burglary. He plans to increase security measures to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

“I am hoping they (deputies) find the guns. I want the guns off the street. That is my biggest fear -- somebody getting hurt,” Allen said.

Anyone with information that can help is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-277-TIPS. The business is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.

