Public hearing held Monday on Styrofoam ban in St. Augustine Beach

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. - St. Augustine Beach leaders are once again talking about banning certain plastics within city limits.

The city is looking at two separate ordinances. The first ordinance would ban the use of those containers and single-use plastic straws. The other would ban the sale, use, and distribution of single-use plastic by businesses.

Just three months ago, St. Augustine Beach City Commissioners voted to discourage the use of single-use plastic- stopping short of voting on an all-out ban.​

The newly filed legislation comes on the heels of Governor Ron DeSantis’ decision to veto a bill that would have blocked local governments from banning plastic straws.

Environmental groups have pushed for years saying these types of plastic harm marine life and cause more pollution. But critics have said this issue should be voluntary.

The following Florida cities have all created laws to ban plastic straws:

Sanibel

Fort Myers Beach

Miami Beach

St. Petersburg

Fort Lauderdale

Residents are invited to share their thoughts during the city's council meeting Monday night at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.