St. Augustine Beach city commissioner announces resignation

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. - The city of St. Augustine Beach is seeking applicants for a vacant city commissioner position after the resignation of Commissioner Rich O'Brien.

O'Brien announced his resignation at the end of a special meeting on pay-to-park Tuesday night.

“I have considered it an honor to serve,” O’Brien said.

In a news release Wednesday, representatives said the city of St Augustine Beach is grateful for O'Brien's years of dedicated service.

The city is seeking residents interested in serving on the City Commission to fill the vacancy.

Qualifications are that persons interested in serving must have been a city resident and registered to vote in the city for one year prior to April 1, 2019.

Citizens interested in serving are invited to send a letter of interest and resume to the city manager at mroyle@cityofsab.org or by mail at City Manager, 2200 A1A South, St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080. Deadline is 4 p.m., March 22.

Interviews will be conducted by the City Commission at its regular meeting on April 1.

For more information, visit www.staugbch.com, The City of St. Augustine Beach Facebook page, and sign up for the monthly e-newsletter by texting CITYOFSAB to 22828.

