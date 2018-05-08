St. Augustine bishop to ordain 2 men to priesthood

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Bishop Felipe J. Estévez of St. Augustine will ordain two men to the priesthood in May.

John Solee, a long-time resident of the San José area, and Martin Ibeh, a Nigerian man who spent his pastoral year at Christ the King Catholic Church, will both be ordained May 12 at 10 a.m. by Bishop Estévez during Mass at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine.

Begining June 2018, Sollee will serve as a parochial vicar at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jacksonville, and Ibeh will serve as a parochial vicar at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine.

The public is welcome to attend the celebration.

