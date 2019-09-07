St. Augustine pier reopens after Hurricane Dorian

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Officials finished their damage inspection of the St. Augustine pier Saturday morning, three days after Hurricane Dorian passed offshore of Florida's east coast.



Engineers found no structural damage and deemed the pier safe to reopen.



Fisherman Cody Ackerman said he visits the pier multiple times a month.

"I understand they're doing construction and making everything safe, which is good because you don't want to be out here, [to have the pier fall down," Ackerman said.

Crew were still in the process of removing the makeshift barricade of boards as fishermen made their way to the end of the pier.

Although some areas along the beaches sustained erosion from the storm surge, most of the St. Johns County coastline was spared any severe damage.

