St. Augustine police ask for help to identify man in sketch

St. Augustine police sketch of likeness of man who probably died near San Sebastian Bridge in 2014.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Police are asking for help in identifying a man believed to be at least 50 whose skeletal remains were found on March 29, 2015, in a marsh just west of the San Sebastian Bridge.

The remains were spotted by a fisherman, who called the St. Augustine Police Department. When the medical examiner could not determine an identification, the remains were turned over to the University of Florida for a forensic examination. There, they determined the person was a black man, about 5 feet 11 inches tall, and likely toothless. He may have been a transient frequenting the downtown area.

Scientists estimated he had been dead for about one year when the skeleton was discovered.

A penciled sketch was developed and shows what the man possibly looked like.

St. Augustine police released a pencil sketch Friday of what the man likely looked like and are asking the public for help in identifying him. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jeffrey Collins at 904-209-3487.

