St. Augustine police say suspect in custody after shooting at park

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Police announced they have a suspect in custody about an hour after a Tuesday morning shooting at a park on Riberia Street in St. Augustine's Lincolnville neighborhood.

St. Augustine police tweeted at 11:09 a.m. that a shooting had just occurred. News4Jax learned it happened at Eddie Vickers Park and the victim was flown to Orange Park Medical Center.

We ask all to avoid the area of Riberia Street. Residents and businesses please remain inside at this time. — St. Augustine Police Department (@STAUGPD) August 6, 2019

Officers with rifles were seen searching the area and a bicycle on the sidewalk was surrounded by crime scene tape. A few minutes after noon, police announced a suspect was in custody, but have released no other details.

News4Jax has a crew headed to the scene. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.