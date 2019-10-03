St. Augustine vape stores under watch after employees threatened

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Deputies in St. Johns County are keeping a close watch on two St. Augustine vaping stores after employees claimed they received frightening threats.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, a man went into the Fuzion Vapor and Venice Smoke Shop, both on County Road 210, and accused employees of making his son sick, claiming they sold his son THC oil.

Investigators said the man then verbally threatened the employees, telling them to watch their backs. News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson said the threat should be taken seriously.

"In light of all the incidents we've read, heard and seen regarding vaping, and a person comes in and says his loved one was sold some bad stuff that goes into the vaporizer, it's a serious threat," Jefferson said.

The Sheriff's Office issued a watch order, which allows deputies to routinely keep watch on the businesses during business hours.

"He may have a personal vendetta out against people who actually sell these products, so you never know what his motives are," Jefferson said. "You just need to know you have to take it serious."

