1 dead, 1 injured in Bridge of Lions crash

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A motorcyclist was killed Monday in an overnight crash on the Bridge of Lions.

Officers with the St. Augustine Police Department said someone called around 2:23 a.m. after hearing a loud crash near the bridge. When officers arrived, they found two people had been thrown from a motorcycle on the east end of the bridge.

The driver, according to police, was taken to Flagler Hospital where he later died. The passenger on the motorcycle was listed in stable condition at Flagler Hospital.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.