1 dead in St. Johns County house fire, firefighters say

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead after a house caught fire in St. Augustine on Tuesday night, according to St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters were sent to the home on Lee Street not far from 4 Mile Road. When they arrived, firefighters found a single story home fully engulfed in flames.

First responders were told one person was still inside, Fire Rescue said. They immediately entered the home and found a body inside.

According to Fire Rescue, the fire was brought under control with help from the St. Augustine Fire Department.

The cause of the fire and the person's death are being investigated by St. Johns County Fire Rescue, the State Fire Marshal's Office and the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

