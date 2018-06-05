1 injured when crane topples at Vilano boat ramp in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - One person was injured Tuesday morning when a crane tipped over at a boat ramp in St. Augustine, according to firefighters.

St. Johns Fire Rescue said the crane toppled at the Vilano boat ramp along Vilano Causeway just after 10:30 a.m.

St. Augustine police officers said the crane truck was working on a dock when it's crane end tipped into the water, pulling the truck cab 30 feet into the air.

The crane operator was not hurt and was able to climb out of the crane cab, but someone working on the dock suffered a minor injury when the crane tipped, officers said.

The injured person has been taken to Flagler Hospital but is expected to be OK.

The typically busy boat ramp is just off May Street on the west side or the St. Augustine side of the Vilano bridge.

Photos and video from the scene showed the crane standing on its back end along the edge of the water with the crane arm in the water.

