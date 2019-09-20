Community meeting held on King Street Master Plan Project

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A community workshop was held Thursday night to discuss plans for downtown St. Augustine.

The public meeting covered proposed changes to the intersection at the west end of the Bridge of Lions.

Ahead of the meeting, the City of St. Augustine posted on Facebook a 3D rendering the "Complete King Street Master Plan Project," which spans from Cordova Street to Avenida Menendez.

"I didn't realize the traffic is as bad as it is. (I) wanted to find out what was going on locally and get involved," said Don Waters, who was at the meeting. "I love the concept of the open street on Cathedral."

The meeting took place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Governor's House Cultural Center and Museum, 48 King Street.

