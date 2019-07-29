Deputies: Florida man flashes gun at woman uninterested in vape pen

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A St. Johns County man is accused of pulling a gun on a woman who wouldn’t try his vape pen.

The confrontation happened Friday morning at the McDonald’s on U.S. 1 in St. Augustine where the woman works, according to an arrest report. She was outside the business when a stranger walked up and asked if she wanted to hit his vape, an offer she turned down.

“Are you serious, bro?” the stranger said incredulously. She said the next thing she knew, he was lifting up his shirt to reveal a handgun tucked in his waistband. Then, she told deputies, he pulled the gun out and said, “What’s up now? What’s up now?” before walking away.

Deputies spoke with a second victim who had a similar encounter. He said a stranger had flashed a handgun after he refused to try out the man’s vape pen. But this time, the victim warned the stranger to put the weapon away, or else it would be used on him instead.

The suspect was found a short time later behind a nearby business. Deputies said the woman identified him on sight and recognized the weapon, a .45-caliber handgun, as the one shown to her before.

Deputies identified the suspect as Kyle McGill Walker, 19, of St. Augustine. Walker was booked into the St. Johns County jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Jail logs show he remains in custody in lieu of $5,000 bail.

