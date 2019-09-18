GoFundMe page aims to raise money to replace St. Augustine's carousel

Photo by Allyson Henning

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - After the site of an iconic carousel that delighted children for more than two decades in St. Augustine became a vacant dirt lot, an effort began online to raise money to replace the attraction.

The J&S Carousel on San Marco Avenue at San Carlos Avenue in Davenport Park was dismantled Monday and transported to Port Charlotte, the home of the charming 1927 carousel's owner, who passed away, and his widow.

Video taken Wednesday showed a white picket fence and just a few cinder blocks remain. But a GoFundMe account was created by a St. Augustine resident to raise money for a new carousel.

"Now it's time for us positive, loving, giving people to replace the Carousel with a new Love Carousel! People coming together to raise money to locate, purchase and re-locate another wonderful, festive, musical, colorful Carousel for children and families and visitors to create beautiful, loving memories again. Americana at its finest!" reads the description of the GoFundMe page.

When asked whether the city is entertaining the possibility, City Manager John Regan told News4Jax, "The city is open to any proposals from the private sector."

As of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the GoFundMe, which was started earlier in the day, had raised $365 of its $100,000 goal.

