Gun found near Flagler College dorm after brawl in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A gun was found near a Flagler College dormitory building after a brawl early Saturday morning in St. Augustine, police said.

Officers responded about 2 a.m. to Carmelo's Marketplace in the area of King and Malaga streets, where a gunshot was heard.

Police said they did not see anything in the area when they arrived, but surveillance video appeared to show a large brawl between several men taking place in a parking lot just east of some fuel pumps. Police said the video also showed the people in the video ducking down suddenly.

During a search of the parking lot area, a spent shell casing was found just east of the fuel pumps, police said.

While officers were still on scene, according to the police, two people approached officers and reported a gun was lying on King Street near the Flagler College's F.E.C. residence halls, which are the old Florida East Coast Railway buildings. Police confirmed they found in a Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun with one round in the chamber in that area.

A short time later, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office reported a person had checked into the Flagler Hospital Emergency Room. The person said they had been injured from shrapnel from a gunshot at Carmelo's, according to the police report.

Police continue to investigate.

