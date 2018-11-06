Officials: Florida man bitten after jumping into alligator farm exhibit

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A man who jumped into a crocodile exhibit at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm was bitten and taken to a hospital, according to St. Johns County authorities.

John Brueggen, director of the alligator farm, said the man was caught on video about 7:45 p.m. Monday entering an exhibit that houses three 12-foot Nile crocodiles. He was later able to get out.

The man's motivation is unclear, but the surveillance video appeared to indicate possible impairment based on the man's movements, Brueggen said. The man had to get through several barriers to gain access to the crocodiles.

The alligator farm is a popular tourist attraction in St. Augustine, and Brueggen said it's the first time in the 125-year history of the alligator farm that someone jumped into an exhibit.

St. Augustine police said a resident on Holly Lane called Tuesday morning to report a suspicious person hiding in the bushes in just his boxer shorts. Officers said they found the man, who said he’d been bitten by a wild alligator.

Minutes later, the call came in from the St. Augustine Alligator Farm, reporting someone being caught on surveillance jumping into an exhibit.

St. Johns County firefighters said the man, who was suffering from at least one bite wound, was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

