Mom sentenced to 6 months for beating 7-year-old with belt

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A St. Augustine mom who pleaded guilty to child cruelty charges was sentenced to six months in jail after authorities said she whipped her 7-year-old daughter with a belt, leaving bruises.

Amanda Dea Rauch, 23, was sentenced Monday and will serve 3½ years of probation after her six-month jail term.

According to court documents, Rauch's daughter told a relative last summer that bruises on her body came from being beaten with a belt by her mother.

The girl said one of Rauch’s friends was in a room during the beating and told Rauch to use a wet belt to make it hurt more, documents show.

Investigators said Rauch’s friend refused to speak to them, saying she didn’t want to be involved.

The girl's biological father told investigators that he gave his wife permission to discipline the child as she saw fit.

According to the arrest warrant, Rauch told detectives she spanked the child over her clothes with her hand four times, but said she never used a belt.

The investigator noted in the report that the child had visible horizontal bruises on the lower half of her body that were consistent with a belt or some kind of object.

It’s unclear if the child is now with her biological father or another relative.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.