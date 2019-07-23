Police: 1 flown to hospital after crash involving scooter

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - One person was airlifted to a hospital after a crash Tuesday morning in St. Augustine, police said.

The crash involving a scooter and a vehicle happened just after 10 a.m. on Ponce de Leon Boulevard near Hope Street.

One person was flown to Orange Park Medical Center with serious injuries, according to the St. Augustine Police Department.

One southbound lane of Ponce de Leon Boulevard was blocked for about an hour following the accident.





