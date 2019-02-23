Police: Teen with gun arrested at St. Augustine festival

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A teenage boy with a gun was arrested Friday night at the Cathedral Festival, the St. Augustine Police Department said.

The 15-year-old is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, according to police.

About 9:45 p.m. Friday, according to the Police Department, officers were told that there was a teen possibly carrying a concealed firearm at the carnival. Officers said they found the 15-year-old boy inside the carnival and stopped him.

During a pat-down, the teen's shirt was raised when he lifted his arms and that's when officers saw a firearm tucked inside his waistband, the Police Department said.

The teen, whose name was not released, was then arrested on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon, police said. In Florida, you must be at least 21 years old to be eligible for a concealed weapon or firearm license.

Officer Dee Brown, with the Police Department, told News4Jax that, earlier this week, there was a Facebook post that there would be a mass shooting, but the Police Department and St. Johns County Sheriff's Office found the threat to be not credible.

Brown said the 15-year-old’s arrest was unrelated to that false threat.

The 34th annual Cathedral Festival began Friday and will run through Sunday on the grounds of the Shrine of Our Lady of La Leche at Mission of Nombre de Dios on San Marco Avenue.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.