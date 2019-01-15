St. Augustine moves forward with plan to buy land in South Davis Shores

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The city of St. Augustine is moving forward with a plan to purchase land in South Davis Shores.

The goal is for the city to use the 0.64 acres to help reduce flooding in the area and create a marsh-front park for people to enjoy.

Commissioners voted unanimously Monday night to purchase two parcels on Coquina Avenue for $459,000. But first, the city needs to make sure its plans to mitigate flooding will actually work.

Several people who live in the area spoke at the meeting about how constant flooding impacts their quality of life.

For the most part, residents supported the acquisition. Some had concerns about whether or not it will work.



