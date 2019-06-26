St. Augustine police investigating acts of graffiti, vandalism

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The St. Augustine Police Department is investigating after acts of graffiti were reported at the city marina and at several locations on Anastasia Island.

On Monday night, officers were sent to the St. Augustine Municipal Marina in reference to criminal mischief in the men's restorrm. Marina staff said a stall sink was pulled out of the wall and broken into pieces. It's believed to have happened Sunday night.

On Tuesday morning, officers responded to several locations on Anastasia Island after someone reported graffiti. Officers found approximately 29 locations.

There was no suspect information in either case.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.