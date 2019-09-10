St. Augustine's 'iconic' carousel may be dismantled

Photo by Allyson Henning

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The carousel in St. Augustine's Davenport Park that locals describe as a landmark and beloved may close Sunday and never reopen, city leaders learned Tuesday.

City Manager John Regan learned that the operator of the J&S Carousel had died and his widow was planning to dismantle the carousel, which has been a St. Augustine landmark since 1992.

"(He) did it for the love of it, not as a real business model," Regan said. "We just learned of this and I think that sad circumstance is on his passing and possibly losing this iconic element of the city."

The carousel was on San Marco Avenue at San Carlos Avenue, in the same park with public library on U.S. 1.

The man operating the carousel Tuesday told News4Jax that the owner, James Souels, died on Sunday and his wife told him the attractions last day will be Sunday.

Reaction to the thought of losing the carousel, which had offered $1 kids rides on brightly colored horses that go up and down as calliope music plays for decades, was strong.

Regan said he told his assistant, "'Time is of the essence' and, 'See what options can be developed.'"

The city had no official comment but did tell News4Jax it is trying to be respectful to the family while working to find a way to preserve the carousel.

"It was a project of love is what we were told," St. Augustine Commissioner Nancy Sikes Kline said of the owner's dedication to keeping the carousel running. "Like a gift."

Sikes Kline said she wants city staff to recommend ways to save the carousel.

"I think it is important that we do what we can to find a way to preserve it and perhaps there are some options if we act quickly."

