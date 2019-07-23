St. Johns County approves property for new high school

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - St. Johns County school board members voted to approve the next step in bringing a new high school to the district.

Tuesday morning, school board members passed the sale of the property on International Golf Parkway next to Mill Creek Academy. School leaders say the new school will alleviate overcrowding at Nease and Bartram Trail high schools.

The hope is for construction to begin in either late fall or early winter. If all goes well, the new school would be opening in time for the 2021-22 school year.

According to the agreement, the district would pay just over $7 million for the 68.7 acres on International Golf Parkway.

The property was owned by the Pacetti family in St. Johns County. School leaders said the current enrollment in St. Johns County is over 12,000 students, with the highest being at Bartram Trail and Nease high schools. They said to accommodate the growth, this school is needed in the central part of the county to bring the numbers at those schools down.

St. Johns County schools superintendent, Tim Forson, said this first step puts the district a year ahead of when they thought building a new high school would be possible.

“I actually was principal of Bartram Trail when it was near the numbers that it is now and I think the obvious concern is making sure we’re still thinking of the school one child at a time,” Forson said.

The district is racing against the county’s booming growth to solve the problem of overcrowding.

Crews broke ground last year on an expansion of Mill Creek Academy. This fall, it will open to seventh graders. Eighth grade classrooms will open the year after.

The district said there are still some things to figure out for the new high school, in particular how zoning and splitting up enrollment would work. But they believe this is a beginning to a solution to overcrowding.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.