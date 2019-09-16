St. Johns County deputy rescues trio of adorable kittens

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A deputy's alertness might have been the difference between life and death for a bundle of kittens found early Monday in St. Johns County.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Misamore was driving along County Road 13A about 4:30 a.m. when she noticed the kittens huddled together near the roadway.

Even though the kittens tried to flee when approached, Misamore managed to corral them long enough to place them inside her patrol car. She later dropped them off at animal control.

Images posted on Facebook by the Sheriff's Office show the trio of adorable kittens perched on the deputy's shoulder and exploring the interior of the patrol car.

It's unclear when they will be ready for adoption, but the agency recommend that people interested in giving them a home contact the county's animal control staff.

