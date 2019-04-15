St. Johns County libraries get 8 VR headsets

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Some new tech gear is coming soon to St. Johns County libraries.

The St. Johns County Public Library System has added eight Oculus virtual reality headsets to its educational resources collection.

The headsets will be circulated across all six branches and two bookmobiles.

There are also plans to bring the headsets to local schools, community centers, and special events.

The virtual reality technology allows users to dive into virtual travel, science explorations, historical lessons and immersive entertainment.

For example, users can take a virtual field trip through the streets of Europe or go back in time to a historical event.

The hope is to engage teens and adults at the library.

The St. Johns County Public Library System earned a State Library of Florida Innovation Grant Award to purchase the viewers, cases and virtual experiences. Librarian Todd Booth wrote the successful grant application and will administer the new VR program for SJCPLS.

You can expect to see the headsets in St. Johns County libraries later this summer.

