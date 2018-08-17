St. Johns County man accused of raping teen at community pool

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - An 18-year-old St. Johns County man faces a list of charges in the rape of a minor girl at a community pool that was caught on surveillance video, authorities said.

Tyler Nathaniel Tillman was booked into St. Johns County jail on charges of felony sexual assault, misdemeanor battery, underage possession of alcohol and furnishing alcohol to a minor, jail logs show.

The charges stem from an incident about 4:45 a.m. Wednesday at an undisclosed community pool near where the victim lives, according to a copy of Tillman’s arrest report.

Editor's note: We want to warn you that the narrative below contains graphic details that you may find upsetting.

There was enough commotion to wake up neighbors, one of whom dialed 911 saying: "There is a guy beating the (expletive) out of a girl," according to the report.

Another neighbor told investigators he was so alarmed that he went down to the pool, but the victim refused to identify her attacker out of fear that "he would murder her family if she did."

Rape crisis resources There are resources available if you or someone you know is the victim of rape. To speak with someone immediately, call the 24-hour rape crisis hotline at 904-721-7273. The Women's Center of Jacksonville at 5644 Colcord Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Baker County residents can visit the Macclenny location at 418 S. 8th Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In Fernandina Beach, the Weaver Center offers crisis assistance at 1303 Jasmine St. from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Later that day, deputies met with the victim at an area hospital, where authorities collected evidence showing signs of sexual assault, the report stated.

The victim told investigators she contacted Tillman over social media to get alcohol from him. Once they had some vodka, she went for a swim.

At some point, the victim said, Tillman kissed her. She said he grew aggressive from there and forced himself on her repeatedly along a ledge in the shallow end of the pool.

The incident was caught on surveillance video. According to the report, it showed the older teen having "violent sexual intercourse" and "striking the victim in the head throughout the encounter."

Jail logs show Tillman, who was ordered to stay away from the victim, remains in custody without bond.​

