St. Johns County man accused of repeatedly raping child under 12

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A 61-year-old St. Johns County man accused of repeatedly molesting and raping a child under the age of 12 was taken into custody this week.

James Hazel is charged with capital sexual battery.

The child's gender, age and relationship to Hazel were redacted from the arrest report.

According to the report, the child told investigators that Hazel raped them, took nude photos of them and touched their privates.

The report indicated the abuse took place repeatedly from July 2016 to July 2018.

Investigators said Hazel admitted to having sexual contact with the child and recording cellphone video of the child in the bathroom and shower.

According to the St. Johns County jail website, Hazel was booked in about 2 a.m. Friday. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.