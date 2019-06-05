St. Johns County to open new joint sheriff's office, fire rescue building

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A ribbon-cutting ceremony will held Wednesday morning in St. Johns County to officially open the doors to the brand new, joint sheriff's office and fire departments building.

As the first of its kind in the growing community, the building has been in the works for the last couple of years.

The building is centrally located in the Moultrie area on US-1 south near State Road 312.

Representatives with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office and Fire Rescue said its central location is one of the biggest pluses of the project, because it will make it more accessible to the public.

The building will house both firefighters and officials with the Sheriff's Office.

“I don’t see a downside to it," director of law enforcement David Messenger said. "I think it’s looking to the future. Somebody had a great idea that we’re just now bringing to reality.”

Messenger said the building will encompass the Sheriff's Office southeast and southwest districts, making deputies accessible to those neighbors.

The building will come equipped with interview rooms, space for Operation Medicine Cabinet as well as the records clerk to help citizens with report requests.

On the Fire Rescue side, the facility is replacing Station 5 in the St. Augustine South community and Station 11 in the St. Augustine Shores area.

Deputy Chief Jeremy Robshaw said while he doesn't think response times will change, the facility's location on US-1 will help with efficiency.

“The two previous stations were located in residential neighborhoods," Robshaw said. "Therefore, the trucks had to respond in and out of those neighborhoods to every call. Which is not something we’d typically want to do.”

Messenger added the joint building is a great way to maintain a partnership with the men and women in red.

“I see a lot of value working with our brothers and sisters at Fire Rescue," Messenger said. "We’ve always had a great relationship with them. We intend to build on that, and if we continue to use this as a template for the future, it will only get better.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

